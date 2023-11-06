Ukroboronprom Increases Production 62% In Jan-Sept 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-September 2023, Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (Ukroboronprom) increased production of equipment and weapons by 62% compared to last year.

Ukrainian Defense Industry CEO German Smetanin said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda , Ukrinform reports.

"In terms of volumes, we increased production by 62% over three quarters compared to the same period last year. I believe this figure will be higher in the fourth quarter," said Smetanin.

He stressed that UDI enterprises are ready to produce even more weapons, so the company expects new contracts. Currently, the priority of domestic defense companies is the production of ammunition, drones, armored vehicles and anti-tank missile systems with air defense systems.

In addition, according to Smetanin, Ukrainian producers, in cooperation with foreign partners, have established the production of mortar shells, artillery and tank ammunition.

The Ukroboronprom head emphasized that all manufactured equipment is used by the Armed Forces and is not sold for export.

"Our export contracts remain in force, no one is canceling them. Advances on some of them have already been made. After the war, as soon as we form the reserves of the Ukrainian army and other agencies, we will be able to resume the implementation of these contracts. Today, Ukroboronprom equipment is not sold abroad. Everything goes to the needs of the Armed Forces," Smetanin said.

As reported, according to Chief of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Serhii Baranov, the Ukrainian military-industrial complex account for 20%, and according to some parameters, up to 50% of the production of certain types of ammunition.