Prime Minister Meets French Foreign Minister

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Sunday with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic HE Catherine Colonna, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, His Excellency underlined the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief and humanitarian aid convoys to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip, expressing the State of Qatar's deep concern over the catastrophic deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip as well as its condemnation of the bombing of civilians and civilian installations.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also affirmed the continued efforts of the State of Qatar to mediate the release of the prisoners, pointing out that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates securing their release.