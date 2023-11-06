Global Resale Changes Name To Foxway

(MENAFN- Pressat) Foxway and Global Resale are excited to announce a significant milestone in its evolution. Global Resale, Ltd is part of Foxway Group, a European company focusing on circular IT services. Foxway acquired Global Resale at the end of last year, and as a natural step, effective 6th November is officially changing the company name to Foxway Circular UK Ltd, known as Foxway UK.

Foxway UK represents a new era for our organization. The decision to rebrand reflects our strategy to act under a common name and brand. Foxway UK will continue to provide the same high-quality products and services customers have come to expect from us. Our core values remain unchanged, and our dedication to customer satisfaction remains as strong as ever.

We believe that this change aligns with our long-term objectives and will enable us to better serve our customers and achieve even greater success in the future. We look forward to the exciting opportunities it will bring.

Foxway UK, formerly Global Resale is one of the UK's largest providers of circular IT products, reporting an annual turnover of over 110 million GBP in 2022, employing over 120 people. With Global Resale's headquarters in Essex, Foxway has enhanced its geographic presence in the UK and Europe.

“Our mission is to enable sustainable tech to the market, by providing circular IT services that extend the hardware's lifetime and reduce its climate impact. With the Foxway UK team of experts within circular tech, our goals to change the tech industry to be and act more sustainable, says Martin Backman, Chief Executive Officer of Foxway.”

“Foxway UK has strong partnerships and a global reach, which means that we can add value to its customers on a global market. I am proud of our team and the rapid growth we have achieved in the last few years. We have a great opportunity to scale our business together with Foxway, and to be the customers' first choice for circular tech services, says Chris Farrell, General Manager at Foxway Circular UK Ltd.”

About Foxway

Founded in 2009, Foxway's rapid growth continues through strategic acquisitions, with an annual turnover exceeding SEK 7.6 billion. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company operates in eight European countries and serves customers worldwide. In the past two years, Foxway has acquired several companies with a focus on circular IT. Global Resale was the second company acquired in 2022, strengthening the group's operations in computer refurbishment, repair, and resale, including data center technology.

Foxway has a unique business model which means that customers and partners can utilize the increased value created in the different stages of the full lifecycle. By providing device-as-a-service, recovery services, and remarketing services supported by advisory and insights through data, Foxway can handle the whole lifecycle of the equipment inside its own walls. Foxway UK strengthens the portfolio with a wide variety of asset types such as computers and data center hardware on a global market.

