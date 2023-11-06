War Update: Ukraine's Defense Forces Continue Assault Actions To South Of Bakhmut

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces continue conducting assault actions to the south of the Donetsk region's Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on the enemy, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers made attempts to regain their lost positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where our defenders repelled five enemy attacks. The enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Khromove and Pivdenne, where Ukrainian warriors repelled five more enemy attacks,” the report states.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled about 10 enemy attacks there.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian invaders continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, but Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. About 10 Russsian attacks were repelled near Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske.

In the Marinka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian forces repelled more than 20 enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russian occupiers conducted assault actions to the northwest of the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove and Robotyne, and to the north of Nesterianka and Piatykhatky, but had no success.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors are carrying out counterbattery measures and attacking the enemy's rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 10 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. Ukrainian air defense units shot down four enemy reconnaissance drones.

Ukrainian missile units hit five Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and three artillery systems.

Fifty-three combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day. Russian invaders launched six missile strikes and 70 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 76 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In particular, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile, one Oniks anti-ship missile, two Kh-31 guided missiles, and 22 Shahed-type loitering munitions. The enemy projectiles targeted the Odesa region's port infrastructure and civilian objects in the city of Kherson.

Ukraine's air defense units intercepted two Russian Kh-59 missiles and 15 combat drones.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to an apartment block, port infrastructure, motor vehicles, and other civil infrastructure.

Additionally, Russian troops launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Ivanivka; the Luhansk region's Nadiia, Serebrianske forestry; the Donetsk region's Terny, Klishchiivka, Lastochkyne, Novokalynove, Spirne, Vesele, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Ocheretyne, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorske; the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne; the Kherson region's Respublikanets, Lvove and Tiahynka.

Over 90 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.