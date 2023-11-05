Procurement, Localization Of Arms Production, Int'l Meetings - Ukraine's Defense Chief Reports On Week's Work

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov of Ukraine this week held a number of working meetings on lethal and non-lethal procurement, pitched the ministry's action plan to the parliament's profile committee, and also had a number of international meetings.

The minister delivered the report via Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"Procurement. I had a few important meetings this week with those responsible for lethal and non-lethal procurement. Among the important things, I appointed Arsen Zhumadilov as CEO of State Rear Operator. The company will deal with all non-lethal procurement," the minister said.

According to Umerov, his ministry's officials held a meeting with the Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, and his team on the topic of localization of arms production in Ukraine.

"We are working to ensure that Ukraine increases its own output of weapons and ammunition in the near future," Umerov said.

Recruitment instead of draft: Concept of Defense Ministry's HR policy approved

In addition, the minister briefed the Verkhovna Rada's National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Committee on the ministry's action plan.

During the visit to Ukraine of the Dutch Minister of Defense, Kajsa Ollongren, Umerov discussed with his counterpart the delivery of F-16 fighter jets, and during the meeting with U.S. Congressmen, he invited American defense companies to cooperate with the Ukrainian defense industry.

The defense chief also held phone calls with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias to discuss the need to increase military assistance, including the supply of ammunition and artillery systems.

Ukraine, U.S. defense chiefs talk war developments

In addition, during a meeting with the delegation of the Swedish Parliament's Defense Committee, Umerov thanked lawmakers for their support and military assistance to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Rustem Umerov and Lloyd Austin discussed the latest developments on the Ukrainian battlefield and the progress in Ukrainian soldiers' training.