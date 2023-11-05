Lufthansa Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The captain of
the Lufthansa airline operating the Munich-Tokyo flight sent a
request for an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International
Airport, Trend reports.
The reason was a sudden deterioration in the condition of a
passenger on board.
The Airbus A350 landed at Baku airport at 19:29 local time.
The passenger was provided with medical assistance, and it was
decided to place him in one of the clinics in Baku.
The plane took off from Baku to Tokyo at 21:02.
