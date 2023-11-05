               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Lufthansa Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Baku


11/5/2023 3:09:33 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The captain of the Lufthansa airline operating the Munich-Tokyo flight sent a request for an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

The reason was a sudden deterioration in the condition of a passenger on board.

The Airbus A350 landed at Baku airport at 19:29 local time.

The passenger was provided with medical assistance, and it was decided to place him in one of the clinics in Baku.

The plane took off from Baku to Tokyo at 21:02.

