Pro-Palestine demonstrators block US army supply vessel

(MENAFN) In a demonstration calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza, pro-Palestine activists succeeded in delaying a United States military supply vessel bound for Israel with weapons and equipment. Led by the Arab Resource Organizing Center based in San Francisco, the protest took place at the Port of Oakland, beginning early in the morning and extending into the afternoon. Some activists even boarded the military container carrier ship using a rope ladder.



Palestinian protester Meena Abushamala emphasized that the ship, named MV Cape Orlando, is of United States military origin and was en route to Tacoma, Washington, to collect additional arms before heading to Israel. According to Wassim Hage, a spokesman for the group, the information about the shipment came from a confidential source.



Footage captured by local news outlets depicted a gathering of activists near the ship, with a larger group obstructing the entrance to the ship's berth. An estimated 200 individuals participated in the event. Despite efforts by a United States Coast Guard negotiator to persuade protesters to vacate the vessel, they remained steadfast.



Ultimately, the demonstrators were removed from the ship around 3pm local time, with the protest group reporting that three members were detained by the Coast Guard, which holds federal jurisdiction over the waters. The Oakland Police stated that they monitored the situation but refrained from making any arrests.



The protest serves as a poignant expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people and highlights the continued activism surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict. As tensions persist, such demonstrations are likely to play a significant role in advocating for peace and justice in the region.



