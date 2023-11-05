UN adopts resolution condemning Neo-Nazism

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution denouncing the glorification of neo-Nazism, racism, and other forms of hatred. This resolution, which also expresses deep concern over the veneration of Nazi figures and movements, was adopted by a vote of 111-50, with 14 countries choosing to abstain.



The resolution refrains from singling out any specific nation, but it does address the troubling trend of celebrating Nazi-affiliated individuals and groups, including former members of the Waffen SS and other units that clashed with the anti-Hitler coalition during World War II.



Notably, several Western countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, opposed the resolution. Lisa Carty, United States envoy to the United Nations Economic and Social Council, criticized the resolution, characterizing it as a tool used by Russia to advance its geopolitical interests rather than a genuine effort to combat Nazism. Carty also pointed out that this objection is particularly pertinent in light of Russia's attempts to justify its aggression against Ukraine through false allegations of Nazism.



Russia, a key sponsor of the resolution along with 35 other nations, has been drawing attention to instances of overt celebration of SS veterans and members of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) in present-day Ukraine. The OUN's collaboration with Nazi Germany during World War II remains a contentious issue, and their commemoration has sparked controversy in Europe.



Russian diplomat Grigory Lukyantsev emphasized the gravity of the situation, citing marches and torchlight processions in European cities that pay tribute to individuals who were complicit in Nazi crimes. Notably, Ukraine, a country with its own complex history in relation to World War II, was among those that voted against the resolution.



The adoption of this resolution marks a significant moment in the ongoing global conversation surrounding the condemnation of neo-Nazi ideologies and related forms of hatred. It also highlights the divisions and complexities inherent in addressing historical legacies and contemporary manifestations of extremism.



