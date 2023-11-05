QNB Group Wins Three Prestigious Awards From Global Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has made a remarkable achievement by winning three esteemed awards from Global Finance.

Named“Best Private Bank in the Middle East 2024,”“Best Private Bank Digital Solutions for Clients - Middle East 2024,” and“Best Private Bank in Qatar 2024 , QNB succeeded to best serve the specialized needs of high-net-worth individuals as they seek to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth.

QNB's exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to delivering tailored private banking solutions have earned the bank the highest accolades in the industry.

Commenting on the winning, Adel Khashabi, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Asset and Wealth Management at QNB Group, said,“ To be recognized as the Best Private Bank in the Middle East, the Best Private Bank in Qatar and for our exceptional digital solutions is a testimony to our continuous efforts to provide exceptional experience for our clients. These accolades reflect our unwavering dedication to providing our valued clients with innovative and customized financial services that cater to their needs.”

Global Finance Private Bank Awards are renowned for recognizing financial institutions, which excel in serving the needs of high-net-worth individuals.

QNB's Private banking services include an extensive range of investment options, personalized advice, and robust risk management strategies, in addition to digital solutions provide clients with convenient and secure access to their accounts, comprehensive financial planning tools, and seamless investment opportunities, all at their fingertips.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group is present in more than 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services to its customers. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.