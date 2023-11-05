Intertec Group Wins Long-Term Outstanding Partner Award In Xiaomi 2023 Global Partner Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Xiaomi 2023 Global Partner Conference was successfully convened in Beijing, featuring the theme“Winning Together, Winning Tomorrow”.

This event marked a significant milestone as it represented the first in-person gathering of Xiaomi's international suppliers since 2019. An impressive assembly of more than 600 suppliers, partners, and industry leaders from 58 countries and regions convened to engage in thoughtful discussions surrounding strategic approaches and developmental prospects. The primary objective was to foster mutually beneficial cooperation and pave the way for an exceptional future.

Intertec Group Wll which is one of the leading Smart Phones distributors in Qatar won the Long-Term Outstanding Partner Award at Xiaomi 2023 Global Partner Conference for its outstanding performance of Xiaomi's Channel Development & Brand Development in Qatar for over the years. Intertec Group joined hand with Xiaomi Corporation in 2017 as Official Distributor in Qatar and from the time of the business inception, Intertec Group has played a vital role in rapid business growth of the brand through strategic business approaches and the key competencies of the company. This explored the brands to acquire tremendous market share in Qatar within short span of time. Not only being the product distributor, Intertec Group has extended its expertise services in brand development in the country, which has brought the Xiaomi Brand as one of the leading and well-known brands in Qatar.

Abdulla Khalifa A.T. Al Subaey, Managing Director at Intertec Group stated that this is another key landmark on the success of our strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. We are committed to deliver on our promise to enhance the Xiaomi experience for all those who choose the brand and this milestone underscores the progress we have made together.

Asraf NK, COO of Intertec Group Wll said“It's being an honor and privilege to win the Long-Term Outstanding Partner Award at Xiaomi 2023 Global Partner Conference and it is a testament to the strength and effectiveness of our collaboration. We have worked together closely to bring Xiaomi's cutting-edge technology and innovation to the country and we will continue to bring their latest and greatest products to our customers”

Xiaomi's steadfast commitment to cultivating enduring and mutually beneficial partnerships is exemplified through the ongoing enhancement of its supplier system.

It recognises the importance of maintaining and growing strong and responsible partnerships with its suppliers across the globe, to achieve shared success. These initiatives underscore Xiaomi's unwavering dedication to a collaborative, win-win philosophy. And to do this, Xiaomi is resolute in providing the needed support, through its business and technological partnerships, to help them deliver both business outcomes and corporate sustainability targets. This year, the company has undertaken a significant pledge to attain carbon neutrality in all its operations by the year 2040.

Steering toward the premium market is an essential facet of Xiaomi's growth trajectory.

Through collaborative endeavors with global supply partners, Xiaomi has achieved notable milestones, undergoing comprehensive upgrades in product innovation, brand transformation, and sales channel optimisation. These achievements have solidified a robust foundation for Xiaomi's competitive presence in its global premium

market.

Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi Corporation stated“At Xiaomi, we stand firm in our dedication to values of sincerity and passion. We commit to investing in the long-term and innovating in sectors that create long-term value for human society and well-being. In the future, Xiaomi will continue on the path of brand premiumisation, fostering collaboration with partners, and embracing the global

market with unwavering determination.”

The 2023 Global Partner Conference underscores Xiaomi's enduring commitment to fostering a mutually beneficial ecosystem with its partners. This landmark event has fortified our collaboration and propelled Xiaomi's journey toward excellence in the high-end market. We eagerly anticipate the ongoing partnership with our global suppliers, as together we forge a brighter future ahead.