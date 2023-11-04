Experts Hail King's Diplomatic Efforts, Condemn Israeli Aggression In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Former politicians and a military expert on Saturday praised the Jordanian diplomacy, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, and his meetings with world leaders to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza.

The experts also described the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian people as "barbaric in light of Western bias towards Israel".

The experts were speaking during a one-day national symposium on the Jordanian stance on the aggression against Gaza and possibilities for the future.

The event, which was held by the Amman Group for Future Dialogues, took place at the Royal Cultural Centre in Amman.

Former Lower House speaker Abdulmunem Odat said, "No word can describe the extent of the atrocities to which our people were exposed in Gaza.”

"We are shocked by the total bias towards Israel by Western countries.”

Odat pointed out that Jordan is“in a state of daily clashes regarding the Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Palestine”.

The Kingdom is also in a constant clash regarding the two-state solution, praising the firm stand of His Majesty King Abdullah in granting the Palestinians their full rights and in establishing a Palestinian state with Holy Jerusalem as its capital, Odat told the gathering.

The former MP also pointed out that attempts“to cast doubt and belittle the position of His Majesty the King are Zionist attempts par excellence that have their own agents, goals and causes”.

“Jordan is concerned with confronting any attack on the Palestinian people, regardless of the reasons or equations linked to regional or international parties,” Odat stressed.

The former MP added that the Jordanian stance derives its strength from a group of elements, the most important of which is the strategic level of thinking of King Abdullah,“who read the scene objectively early on in light of the radical change that occurred in Israel”.

Former Minister Yusuf Mansur explained to the gathering the economic repercussions on Israel as a result of the war on Gaza which has cost them $50 billion so far in direct and indirect expenses.

“According to the Israeli Ministry of Finance, the cost of the war on Gaza amounts to $2.9 billion per week in direct expenses,” Mansur explained.

Meanwhile, he added that the cost of the measures taken by the Israeli government to assist their entities has reached $1.5 billion so far, and the cost of evacuating Israelis is approximately $426 million per month, while the army's combat costs reached around $5 billion.

Many factories were forced to close or asked their employees to take unpaid leaves, according to Manur.

Mansur also predicted that there would be a decline in economic growth compared with the expectations before the war.

“About 41 per cent of their [Israel] workforce will be unemployed. If the conflict extends to the Lebanese borders, growth will decline this year from 3.4 per cent before the war to 2.2 per cent,” Mansur explained.

Retired army veteran Major General Hashem Khreisat spoke of the role of the armed forces, which provided“many sacrifices to the Palestinian cause”.

“Our armed forces took part in many battles on the Palestinian lands over the years,” recalled Khreisat who added that“the balance of power is unequal between the occupying state, which possesses advanced and sophisticated weapons compared with the Palestinian resistance”.

The former military veteran also assured the gathering that“despite the barbaric bombing of the occupying state, the Jordanian field hospital is still present and operating in Gaza with a staff of 200 people in various specialties”.

Former deputy prime minister Jawad Anani listed several scenarios in the coming future.



“The world's view of the Palestinian issue is changing as the world is now demanding a two-state solution,” Anani told the gathering.



Anani pointed out that there is a big possibility for the eruption of internal conflicts in Israel“which could change their political scene”.

“Israel in the future will never live in a comfortable manner because it is based on military expansion that will not last long,” according to Anani.

Anani also pointed out that the younger Israeli generation has a perspective that is different from the current generation.

“The younger Israeli generation who wants to live to realise that there are many opportunities to invest in the world without having to stay in Israel,” Anani explained.

At the same time, Anani maintained,“any Palestinian child who is crying now will most probably want to fight against Israel when he/she grows up”.



