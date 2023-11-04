Uzbekistan Increases Mobile Phone Imports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-September 2023, Uzbekistan imported about 2.6 million
mobile phones worth $178.2 million, Azenews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to the Statistics Agency, the import of mobile phones
increased by 398,361 units compared to the corresponding period of
2022.
During the reporting period, Uzbekistan imported mobile devices
mainly from the following countries:
- China - 2.3 million units
- Vietnam - 223.1 thousand units
- India - 32.5 thousand units
- UAE - 7.7 thousand units
- Kazakhstan - 2.5 thousand units
