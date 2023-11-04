Organization Of Turkic States Is Becoming Growing Force In World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There is already political unity among Turkic states. We showed
the clearest example of our military unity in Garabagh. The
solidarity we showed in the war for Garabagh was the greatest proof
of our unity for the countries of the world. In other words, a
message was given to the world that if a state or a nation sees
such solidarity, it can achieve results.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made these comments to
the media on his return from a visit to Astana, Azernews reports.
The Turkish President said: "The Organisation of Turkic States
is becoming a growing force in the world, capable of removing
blockages in the international system and offering effective and
lasting solutions. We will work harder to build a more inclusive
and just world in the future. Because the hope of peace is linked
to the Turkish era."
Referring to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Erdogan said they
will continue their efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully.
