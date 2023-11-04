Armenia Should Not Be Illusioned By Hoping For EU Sanction Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The world needs fresh decision-making organizations in conflict
zones to cope with growing global change. When conflicts arise in
the world due to the concentration of certain forces, it has a
domino effect on all lines of communication in society.
After the global world wars, it was accepted by countries to
create authorized organizations to protect the rights of people,
nations, and other alliances to prevent the outbreak of conflicts
and their resolution. History tells a different story, contrary to
the imposed view.
Organizations like the UN and the European Union are losing
their power and relevance in addressing the conflict and
humanitarian and environmental problems plaguing the world. Maybe
we have missed something and have not noticed something, being in
the daily cycle of the system's life. For 30 and some 70 years,
there have been pair conflicts that have reached wars all over the
Earth, and only a few countries co-exist without conflicts.
Azerbaijan was among those countries that were subjected to the
genocidal extermination of their people at the hands of barbarians
and colonial powers on racial, national, and religious grounds.
During the long periods of barbaric invasions of Armenians against
Azerbaijan, the UN and the EU, which were honored with the rights
and powers to help, as well as others, decided to keep the
conflicts frozen for many years without reacting.
To date, Azerbaijan has coped and is coping with the pressure
from the West, as well as Europe, by successfully implementing
anti-terrorist measures in the Garabagh economic region of the
country. The powers of the world have weakened their positions in
some parts of the world, creating an illusion of visibility,
following a new stage of reforming the global world order.
The past illusions of the "power" of the EU and the UN do not
work today, and there are credible confirmations of this due to the
attention paid to the sequence of events in the world arena. Power
remains controlled by the world's banks, technology, and military
corporations.
The European Union, looking for a "solution" to the conflict
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, decided to impose sanctions on the
former, following a liberation mission carried out on its territory
by Azerbaijan.
The sanctions were withdrawn as a reasonable single "decision"
of the EU towards Azerbaijan, as Baku plays an important role in
supplying energy resources and gas to the European Union countries.
The war between Russia and Ukraine has played havoc with Europe's
supply of Russian gas, as has the import of agricultural foodstuffs
from Ukraine.
The grip of the "Karabakh clan" has loosened, and the former
namesakes are slowly leaving Yerevan's sight, giving it a new road
to peace and independence from external threats.
What remains is the control of the country's shadowy groups
trying to undermine the peace process and the laying of economic
lines of communication in the Caucasus.
Being loyal to his corrupt bosses, a German human rights
activist, head of the office of a German MEP, and political
advisor, Dustin Hoffman, has been so vehement in his speech that he
has uttered that the European Union is formidably responsible for
supporting Armenia.
Speaking about the possibility of EU sanctions against
Azerbaijan, Hoffmann said:
"Sanctions are unrealistic because there is no unanimity in the
EU on this issue. After Azerbaijan's aggression, the condemnatory
statement issued on behalf of Josep Borell should have been a
statement by the 27 EU member states, which was prevented by
Hungary. If the EU has not condemned Azerbaijan's aggression, it is
doubtful that there can be a consensus on sanctions. This is
tragic, especially after the European Parliament called for
sanctions a few months ago. Perhaps more pressure would have
prevented Azerbaijan from resorting to military force. Impunity
encourages Baku."
Hence, having traced the condemnations towards Azerbaijan from
different corners of the world, the conclusion is that nothing
weighty has changed. The "crusader" countries among those who
defend Armenia and condemn Azerbaijan create a veil of lies and
propagate them in every possible way.
Armenia decided to choose a good moment on the way to a better
coexistence in the Caucasus region, but there are still forces that
have levers of pressure on it. France is investing in Yerevan's
defense industry, and Canada is creating an illusion of pressure on
Azerbaijan, as is Germany. Winter is near, and sanctions are not
realistic. Armenia is better off choosing the path of peace and
prosperity without being further distracted by the influence of the
West.
Germany, on the other hand, has expressed its determination that
the European Union will bear 50% of the cost of an undersea
communication cable across the Black Sea, which will help "bring
Armenia and Azerbaijan closer to each other and closer to us".
The need for the EU and the UN may soon be exhausted for
Azerbaijan, as the Turkic World, as well as the Organisation of
Turkic States, united into one whole, will revive the former
greatness of the organisation. Huge potential for economic ties,
energy transfers, and cultural heritage is possible in the near
future for the countries of the Turkic Union.
MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107370977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.