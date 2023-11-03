Kuwait's 2Nd Aid Batch Arrives In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- The second batch of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has arrived in the Gaza Strip as part of Kuwait's recently launched air bridge carrying humanitarian and relief aid to Gazans.

The Gulf country's second batch contains medicine and medical supplies, Chief of KRCS Voluntary Teams Ahmad Abu Daya said in a statement to KUNA.

Relief aid supplies will be distributed to hospitals and health centers in several areas in the Palestinian enclave, he added.

The first humanitarian aid of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) arrived in Gaza earlier on Thursday through Egypt's Rafah Crossing Point.

Kuwait has already dispatched 10 planes carrying tones of humanitarian and relief assistance to Egypt before being delivered to the people of Gaza. (end)

wab









MENAFN03112023000071011013ID1107367733