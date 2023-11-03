Organization Of Turkic States: A Showcase Of Cross-Regional Cooperation For Mutual Gain

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. As a founding
member of the Organization of Turkic States, Azerbaijan has played
a pivotal role in fostering unity among Turkic nations and
elevating diplomatic ties among these states to their current
elevated status. Amid the backdrop of global crises and
uncertainties, Azerbaijan, in alignment with its counterparts from
the OTS, recognizes the paramount importance of fortifying
connections within the Turkic world as a primary mission.
The OTS has evolved into a unifying force that brings together
Turkic states under the banner of their shared Turkic heritage.
Initially perceived primarily as a cultural forum, it has become
evident over time that the OTS offers much more than that.
The reinforcement of the Turkic influence in the region
coincides with endeavors to explore fresh perspectives and
motivations for progress through various institutional and
organizational frameworks. The OTS has already made significant
strides in this regard, and its future potential for growth is
substantial.
Today, the 10th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS is set
to take place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Themed "Turk
Time", this summit will serve as a significant platform for
addressing the organization's wide-ranging agenda. Leaders are
expected to make pivotal decisions, enter into agreements, and
formalize documents related to OTS initiatives in domains like the
economy, trade, transportation, and customs. Furthermore, the
summit will provide a platform for discussing regional and global
political and economic trends.
Following the summit program, which also marks the transition of
leadership from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, the heads of state will
affix their signatures to the Astana Act, the Astana Summit
Declaration, and a series of resolutions.
As President Ilham Aliyev once said, Azerbaijan has always been
one of the important members of the OTS.
“We see that there's a big need in all the member countries of
the organization to consolidate the efforts because if we do it, if
we transform this organization even more into serious international
player, I think, everyone will benefit. Because, look, we have big
geography. We have in some countries big natural resources,
including energy resources, have a strong military capability in
some of the countries and if we unite all these efforts, of course,
we will see a serious player on a global scale. It can be and I
think it should be one of the centers of global powers,” President
Ilham Aliyev noted.
And, indeed, while the OTS is gaining importance, there remains
substantial potential for further enhancements.
Azerbaijan's role now assumes paramount significance, not just
for OTS members but for the broader region, as it plays a pivotal
role in sustaining comprehensive economic development. Essential
transportation routes, crucial for Central Asian members of the
organization to reach the European market, particularly the highly
advanced ones, traverse Azerbaijan directly.
Access to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or
the so-called Middle Corridor, necessitates passage through Türkiye
as well. This route acts as a gateway to unlock global trade
opportunities. Establishing a strong relationship with the OTS
could provide substantial transit benefits to the EU as a whole, as
well as to its individual member states, creating a positive impact
on all involved economies.
In essence, the EU has much to gain from collaborating with the
OTS. The Turkic states presently offer credible solutions to
address pressing issues at the core of the EU's objectives.
Establishing strong ties with the OTS holds the potential to
significantly bolster the EU's standing within Turkic nations.
The evolution of the OTS represents an intriguing development
for its members and other political players. The growing prominence
of the organization will attract attention, establishing it as a
regional bridge for dialogue between East and West.
The future trajectory of cooperation between the EU and the OTS
is of particular interest, given the invaluable benefits it offers.
This collaboration holds the potential to deliver tangible and
intangible advantages to the EU.
Hungary, a key player in Europe, simultaneously plays a
significant role within the Organization of Turkic States, holding
observer status in the OTS. Budapest has demonstrated a clear
commitment to deepening relations with the Turkic world.
Common priorities form a robust foundation for nurturing
enduring and sustainable cooperation in strategic spheres. As a
result, Azerbaijan and other OTS members, each wielding
considerable leadership within their respective regions, carry the
potential and responsibility to propel interregional cooperation
forward.
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107364657
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.