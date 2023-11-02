Kuwait DM, US Counterpart Discuss Latest Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minster and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday a phone call from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin to discuss the latest development in Palestine.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defense said that both sides discussed bilateral ties, ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and the US, topics of common interests and latest regional and international developments.

During the phone call, the Kuwaiti defense minister affirmed the necessity for an immediate action to lift off the siege on Gaza, to end the unjustified military operations and to work on facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. (end)

