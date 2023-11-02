Iran's Expediency Council Official Urges Resolution Of JCPOA And FATF Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Iran's
comprehensive interests demand the resolution of issues on the
Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Financial Action
Task Force (FATF), said an official of Iran's Expediency
Discernment Council, Mohammad Sadr, Trend reports.
According to him, the Iranian government should take steps to
lift the sanctions that have crippled the country's economy in
order to solve these two issues.
Sadr added that the current government of Iran (which has been
in power since August 2021) has realized that these two issues
should be settled for the sake of the country.
The official also noted that the current government of Iran
initially thought that the JCPOA only favored the other parties and
did not give them a fair deal. However, after a year (2022), the
Iranian government decided to resume the talks on the nuclear
program and made some progress in the meetings related to the
nuclear talks.
Sard also pointed out that the Iranian government asked the US
side to guarantee that future US governments would stick to the
JCPOA. However, the US side rejected this request. This caused the
talks to end without a positive outcome.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US
announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the
UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against
Iran as of November 2018.
Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the
other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main
goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and
Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude
oil exports.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes
only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27
percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms
of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed
for Iran in the JCPOA.
The objectives of FATF are to set standards and promote
effective implementation of legal, regulatory, and operational
measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and
other related threats to the integrity of the international
financial system.
During the recent FATF meeting, Iran was warned that it may be
added to the list of non-cooperative countries within three months
if it does not completely fulfill the FATF requirements. Iran
fulfilled 37 of the 41 FATF requirements. The remaining four
requirements refer to the legislative field.
The amendments to the Counter-Terrorist Financing Act,
Anti-Money Laundering Act, Convention against Transnational
Organized Crime (Palermo), and International Convention for the
Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) were prepared by
the Iranian government and sent to the parliament.
Although the four conventions have been approved and sent to the
Expediency Council of Iran, the CFT and Palermo conventions have
not yet been ratified by the Council.
FATF was established in 1989 on the initiative of the G7 Group
to combat money laundering. FATF has 37 members, and its
secretariat is in Paris.
Iran was included in the FATF blacklist in 2007. The anti-Tehran
steps have been taken since 2009. Thus, the countries were cautious
in their financial and banking transactions with Iran.
Taking reciprocal steps against Iran through diplomatic means
has been postponed since 2016. FATF included Iran on the blacklist
again on February 21, 2020.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107359020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.