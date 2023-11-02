China's Ambassador to UN: Gaza conflict to be central focus during Council's deliberations

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China took over the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of November.



China's Ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, emphasized that the Gaza conflict would be a central focus during the Council's deliberations.



"The Council has been focusing on this issue for a few weeks and it will continue to be the focus of the work of the council and also for the Chinese presidency," Zhang informed journalists at the UN.



Zhang Jun, China's Ambassador to the UN, stated that during China's presidency, the Security Council will actively pursue several objectives, including achieving a cease-fire, minimizing civilian casualties, mitigating humanitarian crises, advancing the two-state solution, and working towards a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.



Beyond the Gaza conflict, the Security Council's agenda will encompass a wide range of issues, including discussions on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the situation in Sudan, developments related to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, missile launches by North Korea, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and other pertinent global matters.



The Israeli military has intensified both its aerial and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, following a surprise cross-border offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



This prolonged conflict in Gaza has resulted in a significant loss of life, with at least 8,796 Palestinians killed.

