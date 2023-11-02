Spicejet Inducts 5 Leased Boeing 737 Aircraft

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi : SpiceJet on Wednesday (Nov 1) inducted five leased Boeing 737s, including three 737 Max aircraft, into its fleet.

"SpiceJet is delighted to announce the induction of five leased Boeing 737s (including 3 737 MAX aircraft) into its fleet today," the airline said in a statement.

Today's induction comes shortly after the introduction of three leased Boeing 737s (including 1 737 MAX), reinforcing SpiceJet's determination to expand and diversify its flight services, the airline said further in its statement.

The introduction of these aircraft will help the airline launch several exciting new flight routes and services, it added.

An announcement in this regard was made by SpiceJet in June this year.

