Vanceai Unveils Product Image Generator Starting From Generating Product Backgrounds For E-Commerce

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanceAI

unveils its AI Product Image Generator that comprises AI Background Generator and more upcoming features like AI Sketch to Image Generator. As the first AI solution to e-commerce, VanceAI Background Generator now can generate exquisite product-specific scene images with several clicks. Users can upload their own backgrounds or generate satisfactory backgrounds using prompts for product images with less time and lower costs.

VanceAI Product Image Generator for E-Commerce

VanceAI Product Image Generator

has the function of generating product backgrounds, which is particularly manifested in VanceAI Background Generator . It is a powerful image background generation tool designed to create product images effortlessly. It leverages AI algorithms to generate high-quality visuals, including product rendering and composition, thereby eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming photo shoots. In the intuitive workspace interface named AI Product Image Designer , the AI Background Generator provides users with an extensive library of product templates, styles, and backgrounds, that is, supporting to upload users' own background images, use the templates or generate unique backgrounds with prompts.

It is a good bet that AI Product Image Generator can be seen as a game-changing technology for e-commerce, advertising, and marketing professionals who seek to streamline their content creation process, ensuring visually captivating and consistent product presentations across various platforms. More specifically, e-commerce is a sector that requires AI Background Generator to efficiently generate product image backgrounds. In the e-commerce industry, maintaining a visually appealing and consistent product catalog is pivotal to attracting and retaining customers. When an online fashion retailer needs to regularly update their product listings with high-quality images, this is where AI Background Generator steps in as arranging photo shoots for every item in their inventory is probably time-consuming and costly.

Upcoming VanceAI Features for E-Commerce

vanceaiis about to launch more AI features to streamline the work in the e-commerce industry - AI Sketch to Image Generator, AI Fashion Model Generator and AI Image Variation Generator.

AI Sketch to Image Generator

is a versatile tool designed to transform sketches into vivid images with remarkable precision. Its main features include automatic rendering of sketches, advanced colorization options, and support for diverse artistic styles. The graphic design and illustration industry, which includes artists, designers, and content creators, frequently requires the transformation of sketches into polished and professional images. AI Sketch to Image Generator plays a crucial role in expediting this process, meeting the industry's demands for efficiency, precision, and artistic versatility.

AI Fashion Model Generator is a cutting-edge solution tailored for the fashion industry. Its key features include the creation of lifelike digital fashion models, customizable styles, and diverse poses. This tool streamlines the design process, allowing for rapid prototyping and visualizing fashion concepts. It offers a vast wardrobe and accessories for virtual models, saving time and resources in fashion design. It is a powerful asset for fashion designers and brands aiming for efficiency and innovation.

AI Image Variation Generator is a dynamic tool designed to produce diverse image variations with ease. Its key features encompass automatic generation of multiple versions of an image, offering alterations in color, style, and composition. This tool enhances creativity by providing quick, customizable variations of an original image, making it valuable for design or marketing. In addition to these AI tools, VanceAI also has some new AIGC functions to turn photos into cartoons .

About VanceAI

VanceAI presents a suite of cutting-edge AI-powered tools that simplify and elevate various aspects of image and video editing. VanceAI BGremover

effortlessly removes backgrounds from images to create captivating, isolated subjects with clean, transparent backgrounds. BGremover's main features and other impressive tools from VanceAI are as follows:



AI remove background from logo : Supporting to streamline logo design by easily removing backgrounds from logo images, ensuring versatility and professional appeal.

AI cut out pictures : Supporting to seamlessly cut out objects or subjects from images, allowing for flexible editing and creative compositions.

AI make background white : Supporting to instantly convert backgrounds to white, a popular choice for e-commerce product listings and professional presentations.

AI remove object from photo or AI remove people from photos : Supporting to remove unwanted objects or distractions from photos while maintaining the integrity of the composition, and to effortlessly eliminate individuals from photos, a valuable tool for enhancing landscape or architectural images.

AI remove white background from image : Supporting to streamline the process of eliminating white backgrounds from images, leaving subjects isolated and ready for seamless integration into various settings or designs. It's particularly valuable for e-commerce product photos and creative projects where subjects need to stand out without any background.

AI remove black background : Similar to the previous tool, this feature focuses on removing black backgrounds from images. Whether you're working with photography or graphic design, it provides precision in isolating subjects, making them versatile for different applications.

AI remove color from image : Supporting to selectively remove specific colors from images. It's perfect for creative endeavors where you want to emphasize or de-emphasize particular colors within a scene, providing artistic control.

AI change background color : Supporting to easily change the background color of an image, offering creative flexibility and the ability to tailor visuals to specific branding or thematic requirements.

AI change color of

PNG : Supporting to modify the color of specific elements within PNG images with precision. It's an invaluable tool for graphic designers and illustrators who want to make targeted color adjustments in their artwork. AI remove background from signature : Supporting to simplify the process of removing backgrounds from signature images, ensuring that your digital signatures can be seamlessly integrated into documents, letters, or any digital platform. It's a convenient feature for professionals seeking polished and clean digital signatures.

Also, users can use AI Image Cleaner

to clean up pictures (BGremover's brush function). AI Face Generator

generates lifelike human faces with diverse features, making it a valuable tool for character design and avatars. AI Portrait Generator

crafts stunning, high-quality portraits with AI, ensuring professional-level results for personal or professional use. VTuber Maker creates virtual avatars for VTubers and content creators, bringing digital personas to life with customization options. AI Video Enhancer

enhances video quality by upscaling resolution, reducing noise, and improving visual clarity for videos that truly stand out.

For more information, please visit VanceAI official websites.

Option 1: VanceAI Product Image Generator - English

Option 2: VanceAI Product Image Generator - Deutsch

Option 3: VanceAI Product Image Generator - Français

Option 4: VanceAI Product Image Generator - Japanese

Contacts

Company: VanceAI Technology

Website:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE VanceAI Technology