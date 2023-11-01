BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Emerging Gems Conference

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by Executive Chairman, David Breeze who will present at The Capital Network's Emerging ASX Gems Conference.Event Emerging ASX GemsDate Friday 3 November 2023Time 9am - 11:30am AEDTFormat WebinarThe event is free and investors can register online to view the presentation here:event will livestream from 9am - 11:30am AEDT and can be accessed at any time on The Capital Network's YouTube.





BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and

Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

David Breeze +61 8 9328 8366