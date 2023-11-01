Enterprise WLAN Market Worth $35.5 Billion By 2031 | Ruckus Wireless, Allied Telesis, Aruba Networks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Enterprise WLAN Market , by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Transport and Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031"

The enterprise wlan market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The enterprise WLAN (wireless local area network) market consists of sales of enterprise WLAN network devices and services by entities (organizations, proprietorship, and partnerships) that use radio wireless connections (Wi-Fi), instead of using traditional cables to connect to the internet. In addition, enterprise WLAN is a device that helps to link two or more wireless devices using wireless communication and provide mobility to the network users. Moreover, it utilizes radio communication while connecting to the wired network within a limited area such as a work campus, or office building. Furthermore, increase in adoption of cloud based managed service and increase in demand from large enterprises is boosting growth of the global enterprise WLAN market.

In addition, rapidly increase in demand for wireless and smart devices positively impacts growth of the enterprise WLAN market. However, lack of standardization in enterprise and limited investments, owing to high prices of WLAN products hampers the enterprise WLAN market growth. On the contrary, increase in data traffic and demand for high-speed data connectivity is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the enterprise WLAN market forecast.

Aerohive Networks

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

Allied Telesis

Aruba Networks

Avaya Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Ruckus Wireless

Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd

Region-wise, the enterprise WLAN market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, large scale adoption of IoT and cloud services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growth adoption of wireless technologies and rising investments by leading telecom companies.

Factors, such as shut down of educational institutions, offices, & manufacturing facilities for an indefinite period, major sports and events postponed, major shift toward work-from-home culture, and implementation of social distancing policies, have led to increasing need of technologies, which can help them to pass through these difficult times. COVID-19 has positively impacted wi-fi and internet uses. High usage of WLAN network for accessibility of high-speed data and security of data during the work-from-home model resulted in significant increase in revenue in the enterprise WLAN market across the globe. This situation has forced all the access point technology providers to focus on the WLAN market globally, which is opportunity for the enterprise WLAN market growth.

An enterprise WLAN network is a collection of Wi-Fi Access Points (AP) and is characterized by high-quality security and performance, centralized management, and an advanced capacity for user density. In addition, in enterprise WLAN, an access point is a device that allows wireless devices such as smartphones and tablets to connect with a wired network using Wi-Fi. Moreover, enterprise WLAN networks provide enterprise with several benefits such as improved performance, better security, and reduced costs.

