Can The Swiss Government Force Industry To Come Clean On Greenwashing?

Last week the Swiss government announced the finance ministry will draw up a bill aimed at preventing greenwashing as terms like"green" and"climate neutral" proliferate in the financial industry. The decision comes amid a wave of allegations against companies and banks that they overstated their sustainability credentials.

The European Union (EU), among other regulators, has taken similar steps to rein in on greenwashing in the last few years. SWI swissinfo spoke to sustainable investment expert Vincent Kaufmann about why the bill is important and whether it's enough to regain consumer and investor trust.