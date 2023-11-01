Iran's steel industry shows resilience, aspires amid challenges

(MENAFN) During the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to September 22, Iran's steel production reached 15.422 million tons of steel ingots, according to an announcement by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA). This substantial output, however, reflects a 5.8 percent decrease when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



Notably, the Iranian steel industry has displayed remarkable resilience and sustained growth in recent years despite formidable external pressures and obstacles. These challenges include stringent sanctions imposed by the United States and the disruptive impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly affected the performance of leading steel producers worldwide.



Amid these adversities, Iran's steel sector has demonstrated its capacity for continued development and adaptability. The industry's efforts to persevere and expand its production capabilities have positioned it as a notable player in the global steel market. This perseverance is reflected in the country's ambition to ascend to the seventh position among the world's top steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404, which corresponds to March 2025. Iran's determination to achieve this milestone underscores its commitment to overcoming challenges and enhancing its presence in the international steel industry.

