(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MoHAP's GRC Project Clinches Best Executive Project Award in Healthcare from GEC Media Group







Dubai, November 1, 2023:

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been honored with the prestigious Best Executive Project Award in healthcare, a recognition presented by GEC Media Group. The accolade, clinched by the Ministry's Governance and Risk Department, was received by Mr. Mohammed Saleh Al Ali, Director of the Governance and Risk Department, and Mr. Mohammed Ghuloom Shahdad, an expert in Governance and Risk at the Ministry.

The recognition was for the Ministry's innovative project in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). The project aims to establish a comprehensive platform for risk assessment and monitoring, ensuring prompt mitigation measures. It also focuses on automating compliance processes to minimize manual efforts, thereby ensuring adherence to legal standards.

Furthermore, the project brings transparency to operations by introducing a well-defined framework that outlines roles and responsibilities, significantly aiding the decision-making and accountability processes. In addition to these operational improvements, the project plays a crucial role in bolstering data security by pinpointing vulnerabilities in data security practices and deploying effective controls for their protection.

In a highly competitive field, the Ministry's project stood out among 50 nominees in the Best Executive Project category, while the broader Group Award saw a total of 525 project nominations.

Mohammed Saleh Al Ali, Director of the Governance and Risk Department, MoHAP, expressed his pride in the department's achievement of the Best Executive Project Award.“The accolade is a testament to the Ministry's exceptional and forward-thinking efforts in evolving the governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) systems.”

“This system plays a pivotal role in promoting the quality of healthcare services, primarily through the creation of an advanced electronic platform for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). This platform has become the central hub for assessing and monitoring institutional risks, ensuring rapid and effective responses to address them,” Al Ali added.



He further emphasized that the Ministry is committed to strengthening the competitiveness of the national healthcare sector and ensuring the long-term sustainability of health services.

The GEC Group is a distinguished media company with a global presence spanning the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the United States of America. Headquartered in Dubai, the company specializes in organizing conferences, hosting ICT awards, conducting event marketing, providing telecommunications services, and recognizing leaders within these dynamic fields.