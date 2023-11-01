Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For November 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: QatarEnergy today announced the fuel prices for the month of November 2023.

As per the latest update:

Premium petrol will cost more at QR 1.95 per litre, while the Super grade petrol price is kept at QR2.10.

The price for diesel also remains unchanged, costing QR2.05 per litre in the coming month.

Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list