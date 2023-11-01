Kuwait Hearing-Impaired Futsal Team Participates In Brazil Tourney Nov. 10

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti hearing-impaired sports team started preparation in Spain to participate in the first World Futsal Cup in Brazil November 10.

In a statement to (KUNA), the team coach Salem Aman said on Wednesday that the 14-member delegation was now holding a training camp in Granada Southern Spain for eight days.

During the camp, the Kuwaiti team will play two rounds against the Spanish team, to gain more experience before participating, for the first time in the world Cup, Aman noted.

Aman explained that Spain was chosen to hold the training camp, which began Tuesday, and will continue until next Tuesday, for being one of the ranked countries and having all the facilities, which makes it a suitable place for training that will pave the way to the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, which hosts the tournament.

The tournament will be held from November 10 to 19, and Kuwait National Team will play within a group that includes Denmark, Switzerland, and Britain.

Salem Aman confirmed the readiness of the Kuwaiti team to represent its country and raise its name high in this International scene.

The Kuwaiti delegation includes Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Sports Club for the Deaf Anwar Al-Harbi, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Hussein Bu Hamad, Treasurer Khalaf Al-Shammari, team manager Falah Dabsha, sign language interpreter Mahdi Dashti, and players of the Kuwaiti Deaf National Team. (end)

