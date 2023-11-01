Palestinian Red Crescent Society declares entry of additional 59 aid trucks into Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported the entry of an additional 59 aid trucks into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing.



"Our crews have received this evening 59 trucks loaded with aid via the Rafah border crossing,” the humanitarian organization stated in a declaration.



As per the statement, the trucks were loaded with provisions such as food, water, relief assistance, as well as medicines and medical supplies.



A total of 217 aid supply trucks, excluding fuel, have entered the Gaza Strip since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, according to the statement.



Prior to the latest conflict, an average of 500 trucks per day used to enter the territory. However, this supply was disrupted with the outbreak of fighting, resulting in a critical shortage of food, water, and medicines in the Palestinian enclave.



The United Nations estimates that a minimum of 100 truckloads per day is required to provide basic necessities for the 2.3 million people residing in the Gaza Strip.



The Israeli army has intensified its air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to relentless airstrikes since Hamas initiated a surprise offensive against Israel on October 7.



As of Tuesday, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave reported that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has reached 8,525.



“The victims include 3,542 children and 2,187 women, while 21,543 other people were injured,” ministry representative Ashraf al-Qudra reported in a news conference in Gaza City.

