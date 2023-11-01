4Th Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Awards Felicitate Distinguished Writers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida – The 4th Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Awards, an esteemed recognition dedicated to commendable writers and poets, were presented during the 9th Global Literary Festival Noida 2023. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for the award committee, paid homage to his father, the late Suraj Parkash Marwah, highlighting his father's dedication and achievements that inspired the inception of this prestigious literary honor.



Reflecting on the essence of appreciation for deserving individuals, Dr. Sandeep Marwah shared,“My father always used to say that someone entitled to appreciation must be given their dues in any form.” This belief led to the establishment of the award five years ago, dedicated to recognizing the most deserving writers and poets. The award finds its fitting occasion during the renowned Global Literary Festival, which has evolved into one of the largest literary celebrations in this part of the world.



The event featured enlightening discussions on literature and its expansion in India, with distinguished speakers such as Divik Ramesh, renowned poet & author, Prem Bhardwaj Gyanbhikshu, renowned poet, and Dr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Vice President Aditya Birla Group among others.



The 4th Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Awards were presented to notable writers and poets, including Nisha Bhargava, Poet; Dr. Upendra Nath Raina, Poet; Dr. Pushpa Singh Vishen, Author; Ranjita Singh, Poet; Dr. Poonam Matiya, Poet; Ravindra Kant Tyagi, Author; Vandana Yadav, Author; and Archana Chaturvedi, Author. Each awardee expressed their gratitude and appreciation for being recognized for their contributions to the world of literature.



Adding to the literary aura of the festival, a book titled“Kuchh Rang Samay Ke” by Mamta Soni was released, captivating the audience. A newsletter, meticulously prepared by students of AAFT: School of Journalism & Mass Communication, was also unveiled during the event. Festival Director Sushil Bharti proposed a heartfelt vote of thanks, bringing a splendid close to this celebration of literary excellence.



The 4th Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Awards stand as a testament to honoring outstanding literary talent, encouraging a thriving literary community and advancing the cultural fabric of society.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143