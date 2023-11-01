Modicare Reinforces Its Commitment To Women's Health With The Launch Of Well Freedom Period Care Range

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, XX October 2023: Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct-selling companies, expands its Wellness range with the launch of Well Freedom Period Care range. Tailored to address the specific needs of women's menstrual health, this innovative product line is designed with ingredients that aim to provide comfort, relief, and emotional well-being during their menstrual cycles.



With an unwavering commitment to women's well-being, Modicare's Well brand consistently addresses their distinctive needs and challenges. Offering a diverse selection of world-class women's health products, the Well range plays an integral role in fulfilling Modicare's mission of promoting good health for all. With this mission in mind, Modicare has launched the Well Freedom range, with ingredients tailored to support Period Care, providing a comprehensive solution for menstrual discomfort, intended to enhance women's comfort and confidence during their menstrual cycles.



The range includes three products, Well Freedom Tablets, Well Freedom Powder, and Well Freedom Roll-On. All these products have been clinically tested. And the ingredients used in these products are designed to target premenstrual symptoms, menstrual pain, and overall quality of life, offering potential support for various menstrual symptoms. Additionally, Modicare offers Freedom Extreme Comfort Sanitary Napkins as part of this period care range, providing women with a diverse range of choices to support their holistic menstrual hygiene.



Commenting on the launch, Samir K Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said,“In the ever-evolving wellness industry, we are witnessing a perceptible shift in the way women's health is prioritised. There is a growing awareness of the need to address the specific challenges that women face during their menstrual cycles. At Modicare, it has always been our endeavour to prioritise the well-being of women. We understand the importance of providing holistic solutions that empower women to embrace their menstrual health with confidence and comfort. With the launch of Modicare's Well Freedom range, formulated with ingredients tailored to support Period Care, we reaffirm this commitment by offering simple, yet effective solutions designed to ease menstrual discomfort.”



Here is a closer look at Modicare's Freedom Period Care range:



Well Freedom Tablets contain natural ingredients like Chasteberry, Black Cohosh, and Chamomile to help promote hormonal balance and ease PMS symptoms, enhancing mood and reducing discomfort. Key ingredients include Fenugreek Extract known for anxiety management, Black Cohosh and Chamomile known for mood elevation, Chasteberry known to reduce breast tenderness, and Ginger known for menstrual bloating. These clinically tested, hormone-free tablets are priced at MRP Rs. 599/- (for 24 Tablets). Simply take one tablet three times daily with lukewarm water, starting three days before and continuing during menstruation.



Well Freedom Powder is designed with potent ingredients that help promote hormonal balance, ease menstrual stress, refresh, rejuvenate, and uplift mood. Chamomile, Fenugreek & Green Tea blend support mood elevation and helps cope up with menstrual stress. While Lajjalu, Lodhra & Green Tea aid hormonal balance, help ease muscle cramps and regulate healthy cycle. Presence of Ginger Powder helps manage bloating discomfort during menstruation. Priced at MRP Rs. 499/- (10 sachets of 5 gm each), Well Freedom Powder is free from hormones, has no known side effects, and is easy to consume. Simply mix 1 sachet of 5g tea in 90ml of hot water, drink twice a day, and consume the whole sachet at once.



Well Freedom Roll On is a unique blend of natural oils that ease cramps and support muscle relaxation during menstruation. Key ingredients like Eucalyptus oil helps reduce pain and inflammation, while Camphor, Pudina (mint), Boswellia Serrata (kundru), and Lavang (clove oil) are known to alleviate discomfort. Priced at MRP Rs. 599/- (50ml) , this roll-on has a non-greasy formula that quickly absorbs into the skin for fast relief. Apply 3-4 times daily or as directed by a physician.



Freedom Extreme Comfort Sanitary Napkins come with revolutionary 5-in-1 technology, featuring 8 layers for superior absorption and premium soft cotton for comfort. Unique side protection ensures balanced absorption. Groundbreaking Anion, Magnetic, Nano Silver, Chitin, and Far Infrared padding enhance anti-bacterial capabilities and comfort. Available in 3 sizes: regular, large, and X-large, priced from MRP Rs. 225/- to MRP Rs. 265/-.



In addition to its period care range, Modicare Limited also offers a range of women-centric products under the brand 'Well,' including Calcium Complex for bone health, Cranberry + D-Mannose for urinary tract health, All Plant Protein Powder for overall health, Iron & Folic Acid with Vitamin B12 for blood formation, energy & immunity, and Multivitamin Multimineral for Women. These products reflect Modicare's commitment to women's health and well-being, providing holistic solutions for every aspect of their lives.



*All the products under the Modicare range are available for sale across the country through Modicare Consultants



NUTRACEUTICAL. Not for medicinal Use. Store out of reach of children. Not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Not to exceed recommended usage. Not a substitute for a varied diet. Stated benefits are based on ingredients used. For more details, please refer to product label.



About Modicare:



Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. In 2022, the company was ranked 5th among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year and also recognized as among the 100 Best Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among India's Best Workplaces for Women for three consecutive years.



Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and offers over 365+ products, 750+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, 18Karat Gold Plated Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

