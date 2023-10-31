Bitcoin Adoption Scores A Goal With Bulgaria's Botev Plovdiv FC

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Botev Plovdiv FC, the venerable beacon of Bulgarian football, has recently announced its adoption of Bitcoin and Lightning Network payments. This integration positions the club at the forefront of technological advancement in the sports sector.

Effective immediately, supporters can engage in peer-to-peer Bitcoin transactions at the club's fan shops and matchday stalls within the esteemed Bulgarian Parva Liga. With an eye towards the future, Botev Plovdiv FC is also set to expand this digital currency payment method to ticket sales and its online merchandise store.

Under the guidance of Anton Zingarevich, the club's president, Botev Plovdiv FC is embracing the digital wave. Zingarevich, an advocate for the potential of the Lightning Network, shared his optimism:

This groundbreaking initiative is the fruit of a collaboration with BTCPay Server . That is a renowned Bitcoin payment processor celebrated for its open-source framework, fortified infrastructure, and modest merchant fees. The deployment of payment hardware was a joint effort with CryptoDesk and Bitcoinize. They supplied the essential point-of-sale devices.

Nicolas Dorier, the pioneering mind behind BTCPay Server, stressed the significance of local Bitcoin adoption. Moreover, he committed to supporting transformative projects like the one at Plovdiv .

George Manolov, Bitcoin director at Botev Plovdiv FC, delineated the multifaceted opportunities Bitcoin presents.“At Botev, we're excited to spearhead these innovations in sports, utilizing their transformative potential to propel our club to new heights. As Bulgaria's oldest football club, we are committed to pioneering novel products and initiatives.”

In sync with its Bitcoin adoption, Botev Plovdiv FC has revitalized its digital footprint. The club has refreshed its official website, ramped up its English-language social media platforms, and established a presence on Nostr. The latter is a decentralized protocol fostering censorship-resistant social networking.

The club's embracement of Bitcoin and decentralized technology mirrors the pioneering steps of Real Bedford. You may recall the UK-based football club is recognized as the first to adopt Bitcoin.

In a symbolic gesture, fans attending Plovdiv's home game against the formidable Lokomotiv Plovdiv can now transact using Bitcoin and the Lightning Network . This announcement, coinciding with Bitcoin white paper day, underscores the club's endorsement of Bitcoin.

The post Bitcoin Adoption Scores a Goal with Bulgaria's Botev Plovdiv FC appeared first on CryptoMode .