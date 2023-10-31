Future Electronics Hosts“The Future Olympics” Team-Building Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) October 31, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is strengthening their employees and teams in innovative and fun ways.



On Friday, September 22nd Future Electronics Montreal's Product Marketing, Supplier Development, and Asset Management departments met at a local park in Pointe-Claire for an exciting team-building event titled The Future Olympics - Champions of the Cubicles.



Eight teams (116 participants total) faced off with their sights set on claiming Team Gold, Silver or Bronze and“Best Team” bragging rights for the year. The teams participated in a total of 8 events of which some were activity-based, such as being guided by your team to score points blindfolded, while others were knowledge-based such as trivia quizzes and brain teasers.



The Future Olympics was a fun-filled success that brought the teams together through light-hearted competition and laughter. All activities were aimed at being inclusive, fun, and collaborative for participants and highlighted how working together brings stronger, higher and faster results.



Special thanks to the Planning Committee, Aids and Participants in making this exciting event a success.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,200 employees and operates in 47 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: Contact



