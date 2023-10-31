Quala And Boasso Global Unveil New Brand: Depot Connect International (DCI)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quala
and
Boasso
Global
announced
they
have
rebranded as Depot
Connect
International
(DCI), marking an important milestone in the merger that was announced earlier this year between the two companies. The new brand underscores
DCI's commitment to fostering connectivity, sustainability, and customer excellence within the global transportation and logistics industry. The new name also extends to Polar Service Centers (PSC), which was acquired by Quala in 2022.
Continue Reading
DCI CEO Scott Harrison with Antony Leighton, President, European Operations and Tony Morsovillo, CRO
DCI is committed to fostering connectivity, sustainability, and customer excellence within the global transportation and logistics industry
At the heart of Depot Connect International is the word "connect," encapsulating the company's visionary pursuit of expanding its global network and providing premium solutions for the liquid bulk logistics industry. By connecting resources, people, and destinations,
DCI strives to facilitate the fluid and secure transfer of vital
products
worldwide.
DCI's
commitment
is
deeply
rooted in
four
fundamental
pillars:
safety, people,
operations
innovation,
and growth.
The
rebrand underscores
DCI's unwavering
commitment
to
providing unrivaled
customer
service, championing its workforce, ensuring safety is at the core of all operations, and driving success.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which further unites Quala
and
Boasso Global as one company with a shared mission and integrated culture. The
DCI brand encapsulates our unwavering commitment to our
clients by delivering top-tier services that cater to the ever-evolving requirements of our industry," said Scott Harrison, CEO of Depot Connect International.
As part of the new branding, DCI unveiled its new logo, which symbolizes innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity. The logo embodies the future-focused spirit of the company and its dedication to world-class services.
The complete transformation of DCI's brand image will unfold gradually across all their locations, channels, and communications. This includes the launch of a new interactive website designed to serve as a hub of information, connectivity, and engagement for partners, clients, and industry stakeholders. During this transition,
DCI ensures that customer service remains a top priority, with no disruption to day-to-day operations.
For more information on Depot Connect International (DCI)
please visit
About Depot Connect International (DCI):
Depot
Connect
International
(DCI) is a leading force in the Tank Container/Transportation industry, providing a one-stop solution for essential services to meet the evolving needs of their customers worldwide. With a
dedication to innovation and
customer
satisfaction, DCI is committed to delivering excellence together, unifying our
entities: Quala,
Boasso
Global,
PSC,
Best
Transportation
Services
Inc.,
Büteführ, Frans
De
Wit
B.V.,
Greensville Transport,
ISO
Tank,
Kobler, Linden,
Midwest
Systems, Boasso
Clean
(dba
MT
Clean), Mainport
Tankcleaning
and Tankcontainer
Services
B.V., P.M.
Rees
& Sons, and
TPZ, into one cohesive
organization, DCI.
Media Contact:
For North America:
Paul
Hofley
[email protected]
For Continental Europe:
Antony Leighton
[email protected]
Photo -
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE Quala and Boasso Global
MENAFN31102023003732001241ID1107347993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.