Audit Like The FDA: 2 Day Virtual Effective Internal Audit Program Seminar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Audit Like the FDA - Effective Internal Audit Program" seminar has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This 2 day seminar will explore how to create and implement an efficient and effective internal audit program. Internal Audit is a required part of an effective quality system. More importantly, it is an incredibly powerful tool to identify areas of non-compliance. A well-designed audit program can be an effective tool in understanding, communicating, and reducing quality and compliance risk.

However, estimates indicate that up to 75% of companies conduct audits only because they are required to by regulation. Businesses often see internal audit as a non-value added activity leading to meaningless findings, bureaucracy, and cumbersome processes. And despite having an internal audit program, management is often surprised when they receive a 483, Warning Letter, or even a Consent Decree. A well planned audit program can reduce these risks.

Continuous Improvement starts with awareness of issues and opportunities. And without an effective audit program, management lacks awareness of the issues within their quality system. Management is blind to the gaps in the quality system and the risk that poses for the company. Even worse, management is blind to the impact on product quality and risk to the customer. This webinar will highlight red-flags and ways to reduce compliance and quality risk.

What will be discussed:



Regulatory Expectations

How to develop and implement an efficient and effective audit program

Common problems

Red-flags that your program is not effective

Risk Analysis techniques

Audit Program Structure

The auditing process - steps and tools

Documentation and communication Linkages within your Quality System to ensure audits lead to effective solutions and lasting improvement

Seminar Objectives:

Using lecture, interactive discussion, and exercises, this seminar will provide tools and techniques for you to develop or improve your audit program. Students will come away with key concepts, practice in these concepts, and extensive course notes for future use and reference. This 2-day seminar will cover the following areas:



Using a structured program to identify areas of risk leading to an effective audit strategy.

How to develop a meaningful structure of audit, oversight, transparent communication, and escalation to management review.

How to ensure your audit staff is well trained to proactively identify, communicate, and escalate issues.

How a culture of quality and compliance can encourage clear and transparent communication of risk.

How to prioritize, resource, and implement corrective actions.

Techniques for monitoring and communicating risk and improvement over time.

How to identify residual risk.

Signs that your company culture is taking unnecessary compliance or quality risk.

How to ensure management gets valuable information from your audit program.

Tools for documenting audit observations and managing corrective and preventive actions. Roles and responsibilities.

Seminar Agenda:

Overview and Regulatory expectations

Quality Systems requirements for medical devices

The Audit Program



Types and goals of audits

Creating a program

Goals

Risk Analysis

Audit schedule Oversight, communication, monitoring, and escalation

Linkages in your Quality System



CAPA

Metrics and Monitoring

Management Review

What the FDA can look at Record keeping and documentation

Auditor Qualifications and Skills

The Auditing Process



Preparation

Planning

Conducting

Interviewing techniques

Good documentation

Following-up Monitoring progress

Focus on Supplier Auditing

Red Flags and Warning Signs

Best Practices

For more information about this training visit



About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets