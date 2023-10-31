3D Audio Market Rising At 16% CAGR To Reach US$ 32 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global 3D Audio Market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 32 million by 2033, advancing rapidly a CAGR of 16% over the next ten years. A common aspect of 3D audio is the virtual positioning of music sources within the three-dimensional space, encompassing positions behind, above, or below the listener. Ongoing enhancements to the 3D audio system employed for music capture and playback are geared towards elevating the user experience. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of 3D Audio Industry Research Report

By Component By Sound Type By End Use

Hardware



Speakers



Headphones



Soundbars

Amplifiers

Software Services

Binaural Ambisonics

Commercial



Theaters



Automotive



Music Studios

Concerts

Residential



Gaming



AR/VR Mobile Devices



The 3D audio market is expanding significantly and is anticipated to expand further over the coming few years. An acoustic technology called 3D audio sound is utilized to give consumers access to sound in three dimensions. The term "3D audio effect" refers to various audio effects produced by headphones, stereo speakers, surround-sound speakers, or 3D speaker arrays.

The fact that public acceptance of 3D audio technology has improved dramatically as a result of rising consumer knowledge of this novel technology is one of the most important reasons assisting market expansion. Shifting attention from analog to digital cinema screens and increased acceptance of 3D audio sound systems throughout the cinema industry are the key trends that are supporting the growth of the market for 3D audio.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global 3D audio market is valued at US$ 7.5 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for 3D audio is projected to increase at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 32 billion by the end of 2033.

Sales of 3D audio hardware are set to progress at a CAGR of 15% during the projected period (2023 to 2033).

The market in China is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in Germany is projected to expand at 11.5% CAGR through 2033. Revenue from 3D audio in Japan is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 15% over the decade.

“ Ongoing technological advancements in audio technology are foreseen to fuel market expansion. Other aspects that are predicted to generate profitable prospects for manufacturers include the growing need for 3D audio in museums and exhibitions as well as augmented applications based on reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) ,” says a Fact analyst.

Market Competition

The market for 3D audio technology is characterized by intense competition, featuring several global and regional players. Leading companies in this industry are focusing on product development as their primary growth strategy. Additionally, they are actively involved in product expansion, conducting research and development activities, and pursuing mergers and acquisitions to bolster their position in the global market.



Sony introduced the SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000, two new 3D spatial sound wireless speakers, in January 2021. Both speakers are built using Sony's 360-degree audio and immersive audio technologies.

Creative Technology is renowned for its range of audio solutions, which encompass sound cards and headphones. One of the company's standout innovations is Super X-Fi, a cutting-edge technology designed to craft personalized 3D audio profiles for individual users. In June 2021, HARMAN Professional Solutions, a trailblazer in audio, video, lighting, and control systems, introduced the JBL CMX6000 series column sound system. This series caters to the needs of individuals in search of a portable and cost-effective PA column speaker that seamlessly combines JBL's hallmark sound quality and clarity with user-friendly operation.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 32 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 16% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Key Companies Profiled



Auro Technologies

Harman International Industries, Inc.

CEVA, Inc.

OSSIC Corporation

Sony Corporation

Audeze LLC

Dolby Laboratories

Qualcomm Sennheiser

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 3D audio market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on component (hardware [speakers, headphones, soundbars, amplifiers], software, services), sound type (binaural, ambisonics), and end use (commercial [theaters, automotive, music studios, concerts], residential [gaming, AR/VR, mobile devices]), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Audio and Video Editing Software Market : The global audio and video editing software market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 7.1% and touch a valuation of US$ 8 billion by 2033, up from US$ 4 billion in 2023.

Audio CODEC Market : The global audio CODEC market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 5.2%, growing from its current valuation of US$ 6 billion to US$ 10 billion by the end of 2033.

Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market : The global digital audio workstations (DAWs) market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 6%, reaching US$ 1.85 Bn by 2032 from US$ 1.04 Bn in 2022.

About Us:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Audio and Visual Public Address System Market

Digital Audio Decoders Market

Digital Audio Processor Market

Portable Audio Amplifier Market Virtual Reality Market





Related Links