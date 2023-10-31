(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enhance customer experience by unifying spa and hotel bookings and achieve revenue growth through maximizing initial transaction value

- Cameron NewtonNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vacayou, an Innovative Online Travel Agency, Appoints John Matson as President & COO and Launches TripFusion !Latest move to unify spa and hotel bookings for enhanced customer experience and revenue growthVacayou, a leading wellness travel company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, announced today the expansion of its executive team with John Matson, Vacayou's President and Chief Operating Officer. The move comes as the company gears up to launch its revolutionary SaaS product, TripFusion, designed to unify fragmented reservation and booking data across multiple providers in the hospitality industry.John Matson was most recently COO and co-founder at Location Engine, an AI company specializing in intelligent trip tools for brands. During his leadership, the company launched several products out of stealth along with a strategic partnership with Gerent, a Platinum Salesforce Integrator, to scale data enrichment offerings to other industries. Before Location Engine, John Matson served as the Managing Director of Voyager HQ, creating the world's largest community of travel startups and connected over the membership of 2,000 ventures to a network of enterprise brands, investors, and advisors.“John's extensive background in the AI and travel sectors will be game-changing as we continue to expand our product offerings and integrations,” says Muirgheal Montecalvo, CEO of Vacayou.“Our goal has always been simple: inspire healthier travel. We want to help people find and book the perfect well-being travel experience, and John's expertise makes him an unparalleled fit. Having witnessed his dedication, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment firsthand, we couldn't have chosen a better individual to lead Vacayou into its next chapter.”As President and COO, John Matson will focus on the imminent launch of Vacayou's innovative SaaS offering, TripFusion. This game-changing product aims to transform the travel experience by allowing travelers to plan and book their spa and experience services with their hotel stay, all in one seamless checkout. The product is expected to improve the customer experience and significantly drive Revenue Per Occupied Room (RevPOR) for hospitality groups and other travel companies.“John is a great addition to the Vacayou team. We're thrilled to welcome him and anticipate the remarkable achievements we will reach together,” said Cameron Newton from Relevance Ventures.Introducing this new product promises to address long-standing challenges in the hospitality industry - the ability to upsell spa and wellness services earlier in the travel journey, lowering cancellation rates, and improving the guest experience by giving wellness-conscious travelers more control and options. According to the Global Wellness Institute, international wellness travelers spend 35% more on average, and domestic wellness tourists spend 177% more on average than other tourists. TripFusion empowers hotels to easily create packages and special offers that appeal to these high-yielding travelers. The launch of TripFusion offers new opportunities for travelers and hospitality providers alike – providing them with a seamless and targeted booking experience."I'm thrilled to be joining Vacayou and leading them through this next phase of growth and development," says John Matson, President and COO at Vacayou. "We're at a stage where rapid, data-driven innovation is critical, and Vacayou is bringing that to the hospitality world in a way we haven't seen before. I'm looking forward to applying all of my previous experiences to make Vacayou's new offerings a must-have in the travel industry, starting with TripFusion.”To learn more about TripFusion by Vacayou and to book a demo, please visitAbout VacayouVacayou is focused on providing a seamless experience for travelers and hospitality providers. With innovative solutions designed to meet the unique challenges of the travel industry, Vacayou is committed to transforming how people plan, book, and experience travel. For more information, please visit our website at .Shelly NyqvistHead of Editorial & PR

