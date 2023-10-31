Uorfi Aka Urfi Javed Gets Death Threats For Donning Rajpal's Character From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'; Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Being made fun of and targeted because of Uorfi Javed's style choices has become the new normal for her. The actress is well-known for her unusual and imaginative attire. Recently, Uorfi dressed up as Rajpal Yadav for Halloween, mimicking his appearance from the movie "Bhool Bhulaiyaa." She did, however, get death threats as a result of it. The actress, who rose to popularity on "Bigg Boss OTT," shared images of the emails she got on her X (previously Twitter) account.

Uorfi recently shared a video of herself sporting a new appearance that was modelled after Chhote Pandit from Rajpal Yadav's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa." She wore an orange dhoti and a transparent red shirt, and she had red makeup on her face. Around her neck was a garlands made of marigolds.

Also Read:

Media company files FIR against Sanjay Dutt, Badshah and 40 others, here's why

Check it out here:

The video instantly went viral. Later, the actress took to X to share two screenshots of mails that she received giving her death threats. Sharing those, Uorfi wrote,“I'm just shocked and appalled by this country mahn, I'm getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie where as that character didn't get any backlash (sic).”

A guy by the name of Nikhil Goswami is shown threatening her in one of the emails, saying that if she doesn't remove the video, he will murder her included a guy called Rupesh Kumar emailing Uorfi to complain about her defamation of the Hindu religion. The mail says, "Live your life; I'll shoot you at the intersection."

Also Read:

UT 69: Raj Kundra claims food porn is only kind he has been part of (Watch video)

Who is Uorfi aka Urfi Javed?



Fame came for Uorfi Javed following her time on "Bigg Boss OTT." Uorfi has appeared in other TV series before to then. 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania' is her most well-known role. She also starred in three ALT Balaji streaming series: "Meri Durga" as Aarti, "Bepannaah" as Bella, and "Puncch Beat Season 2" as Mira. Uorfi portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus's "Chandra Nandini" from 2016 to 2017.

'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' on SAB TV featured the actress as Kamini Joshi in 2018. Uorfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" in 2020. She subsequently portrayed Tanisha Chakraborty in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay." Uorfi Javed was a mischievous character that was last seen on "Splitsvilla X4".