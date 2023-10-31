Lionel Messi crowns recipient of 2023 Men's Ballon d'Or award

(MENAFN) Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar of Inter Miami, achieved a historic eighth win as he was crowned the recipient of the 2023 Men's Ballon d'Or award at a ceremony held in Paris on Monday.



Aitana Bonmati, the Spanish midfielder from Barcelona, clinched the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or award.



Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper from Aston Villa, was honored with the 2023 Yashin Trophy, recognizing him as the best-performing goalkeeper.



Both Messi and Martinez played pivotal roles in Argentina's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Erling Haaland, the Norwegian sensation from Manchester City, secured the 2023 Gerd Muller Trophy by scoring a remarkable 56 goals, a recognition bestowed upon the highest-scoring footballer of the previous season, considering goals from both club and national team competitions.



Jude Bellingham, the young English talent from Real Madrid, received the 2023 Copa Trophy, an award acknowledging the best global player under the age of 21.



Vinicius Jr., the Brazilian attacker from Real Madrid, was presented with the 2023 Socrates Award, an annual football accolade that acknowledges humanitarian contributions by footballers worldwide.



Manchester City, having achieved a treble, was named the 2023 Men's Club of the Year for the second consecutive year.



In addition, Barcelona Femeni earned the inaugural 2023 Women's Club of the Year award.



Notable placements in the 2023 Men's Ballon d'Or ranking included Luka Modric in 10th place (Real Madrid), Bernardo Silva in 9th place (Manchester City), and Victor Osimhen in 8th place (Napoli). Julian Alvarez, the Argentine forward from Manchester City, secured the 7th spot, while Vinicius Jr. claimed the 6th place and Manchester City's Spanish midfielder, Rodri, was in 5th place.



Manchester City's Belgian midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, ranked 4th, with Paris Saint-Germain's French attacker Kylian Mbappe in 3rd place and Erling Haaland in the 2nd spot in the 2023 Men's Ballon d'Or rankings.

