Enemy Shells Kherson Suburbs. Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy shelled the suburbs of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. According to preliminary data, one civilian was killed and another was injured.



"After 15:00, the Russian occupation forces shelled the suburbs of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and another was injured. The information is being clarified," Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko posted on Telegram .

Later, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin added that the Russians shelled a cemetery in Kindiyka, the suburbs of Kherson.

Number of injured in shelling of shuttlein Kherson rises to seven

According to him, a 62-year-old man was hospitalized in a moderate condition. He is given medical assistance. Another person was killed.