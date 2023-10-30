(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Infineon teams up with DH-Robotics to design next-generation end-effectors

October 30, 2023 by David Edwards

Robotic arms bring significant improvements in efficiency and safety to industrial production lines.

However, the reliance on traditional pneumatic grippers hinders the realization of a more sustainable and intelligent manufacturing future, requiring innovative solutions.

To address this challenge and pave the way for a smarter and greener manufacturing future, DH-Robotics , in collaboration with Infineon Technologies , introduces a groundbreaking series of next-generation electric grippers, also known as end-effectors.

Electric grippers offer precise control, adaptability, safety, and energy efficiency, making them indispensable in industries that require handling delicate components with accuracy.

They are compact, flexible, programmable, and easily adjusted for various tasks, reducing operating costs and supporting environmental sustainability goals.

Equipped with safety features, they can enhance worker and equipment safety, especially in automated environments. With fewer moving parts, they require less maintenance, boosting productivity.

Electric grippers seamlessly integrate into automated systems, contributing to production efficiency and assembly quality, while their energy efficiency aligns with eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

Yao Zhicheng, head of business development, power and sensor systems, at Infineon Greater China, says:“Innovation is the heartbeat of progress, and we at Infineon are thrilled to be part of DH-Robotics' journey to reshape the industrial landscape with their state-of-the-art electric grippers.

“During the product development phase, Infineon's local team quickly responded to the customer's requirements and provided DH-Robotics with a comprehensive one-stop-shop and easy-to-use solution, empowering them to bring their cutting-edge products to market faster.”

Dr Sun Jie, founder and CEO of DH-Robotics, says:“At DH-Robotics, we are committed to bold innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of industrial automation, and challenging the status quo.

“Our partnership with Infineon has been nothing short of inspiring, as their expertise in chip technologies perfectly complements our vision.

“With Infineon's highly integrated products, we have found opportunities for increased creativity and efficiency in our electric grippers, allowing us to maintain a leading position in technological advancement.”

Infineon's solution brings together multiple products, including MOSFET technology, integrated EtherCAT industrial microcontrollers, high-precision Hall effect sensors, gate driver ICs, and PSoC 6 microcontroller units (MCU).

Infineon's OptiMOS 5 80 V industrial power MOSFETs (BSZ075N08NS5 and BSC030N08NS5) used in the electric grippers from DH-Robotics have 43 percent less R DS(on) than previous generations, making them ideal for applications requiring high switching frequencies.

For this reason, the devices can be used in other industrial applications, such as solar power, low-voltage drivers, and adapters.

Infineon's 32-bit XMC XMC4000 family of industrial MCUs based on the Arm Cortex-M4 provide higher computing capacity, lower heat generation, and faster communication capability.

XMC4300 and XMC4800 are the first-ever microcontrollers integrating EtherCAT on an Arm Cortex-M processor. With the most compact design, they help designers save PCB space.

TLE4963-2M high-precision Hall effect sensor is specially designed for high accuracy, providing an easy-to-use solution for position sensing applications requiring high-temperature magnetic threshold stability.

Infineon's EiceDRIVER 600 V high-side and low-side gate driver IC IR2181STRPBF provides complete product protection throughout their lifecycle from development and design to final application.

Finally, the 32-bit PSoC 6 MCU is based on an ultra-low-power architecture with a dual-core Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+.

This MCU features low-power design techniques that are ideal for battery-powered applications, allowing designers to optimize power and performance simultaneously and helping enable high power density in a compact design.

DH-Robotics electric grippers and electric cylinders have entered mass production and are already widely used in equipment testing in the 3C industry and lithium battery products which require accurate handling.

Their innovative design is characterized by their compact form and high-power density when compared with similar products in the industry.

Offering flexibility through adjustable positions, force, and speed, the electric grippers cover a wide range of applications.

They are an essential asset in industrial precision machining and assembly, thanks to their ability to provide precise control and high reliability.

Their ease of installation, with high compatibility and plug-and-play simplicity, optimizes efficiency and cost-effectiveness.