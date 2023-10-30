Azerbaijan, IFC Discuss Green Energy Export Routes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijan and IFC discussed the export routes of green energy,
Trend reports.
The data of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency
(AREA) under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan shows that AREA
Director Javid Abdullayev met with representatives of the
International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank
Group.
During the discussion, the parties discussed the possibility of
working together on renewable energy projects such as offshore wind
power, hydrogen, and green energy export routes in Azerbaijan.
IFC previously stated its commitment to assist Azerbaijan in
reaching a new level of renewable energy growth.
Furthermore, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the
International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) are
collaborating with the Azerbaijani government to build an offshore
wind roadmap, launch offshore wind development, and attract
developers and private investors to the country.
Furthermore, the roadmap for offshore wind energy development
released by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, the IBRD, and the IFC
reveals that the country has a potential of seven gigatonnes of
offshore wind energy by 2040.
Azerbaijan receives significant international assistance in
developing renewable energy sources. A number of agreements with
overseas partners have already been signed. Agreements with Masdar,
ACWA Power, and bp, as well as a contract with the Australian
company Fortescue Future Industries for 12 GW, are strategically
important in terms of growing Europe's supply of energy
resources.
The first 240-megawatt solar power plant with bp is set to open
by the end of the year. Azerbaijan has signed Memorandums of
Understanding (MoUs) and contracts totaling 10 gigatonnes.
Europe is Azerbaijan's largest market for green energy, and
there is already a particular scheme in place to supply electricity
from renewable sources. On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia,
Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic collaboration agreement
that calls for the development of an energy bridge connecting the
Caucasus area to Europe.
As part of the agreement, a Black Sea Energy
underwater electric cable with a capacity of 1,000 MW and a length
of 1,195 km is anticipated to be built. The cable would transport
green electricity generated in Azerbaijan through Georgia and the
Black Sea to Romania, where it will be distributed to Hungary and
the rest of Europe. This will enable for the generation of up to
four GW of renewable energy.
