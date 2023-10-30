Envention Announces New Executive Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Key leaders promoted to officer roles within the award-winning Alabama-based tech company.

- David RamsdenHUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ENVENTION, LLC , a leading provider of software and systems engineering, user experience (UX), FPGA design, and cyber services to government and commercial customers, today announced the promotion of three company leaders to executive management positions. Co-founders David Ramsden and Tina Barnes named Joe Gregg as Chief Operating Officer, Courtney Shoemaker as President, and Scott Jackson as Chief Technology Officer.“Our tight-knit, family-oriented culture is the foundation of enVention,” said David Ramsden, CEO and co-founder of enVention.“Promoting Joe, Courtney, and Scott to executive leadership roles, following years of outstanding service to our company and the defense industry, demonstrates our commitment to the top talent we attract and retain. We're confident this is the right team to lead enVention into the future.”Joe Gregg brings over two decades of supply chain and logistics performance to the COO role. He has served enVention for five years, first as Director of Operations and now as COO after being promoted in 2022. Gregg's background includes operations management, strategic planning, and driving process improvements. Joe will complete his Master of Business Administration at the University of Alabama in December 2023, and he holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from Athens State University.Courtney Shoemaker has worked at enVention for nine years and brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to her new role as President. Her background includes software and user experience (UX) development, focusing on mission planning. Courtney's UX team travels worldwide to conduct usability studies, with customers commending them for their contributions to the Army's Warfighter Machine Interface (WMI) modernization initiatives. She earned a Master of Science in Software Engineering from Carnegie Mellon and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.Scott Jackson now serves as enVention CTO after leading the company's Interoperability Division for 11 years. He brings 22 years of DoD and commercial experience to the CTO role, where he and his team evolved prototypes and transformed legacy fielded systems into leading-edge products. His background includes software development, telecommunications, and tactical interoperability. He holds a Master of Science in Software Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University.“I'm honored to empower and support Courtney, Scott, and Joe in their new leadership roles with enVention," said enVention co-founder Tina Barnes.“They have a proven track record of dedication to our customers and warfighters. Their charisma, energy, and leadership will help enVention to grow and thrive in new technology domains.”About enVentionENVENTION, LLC was founded in 2010 by two friends and colleagues working together as software leads and architects for the Patriot Tactical Command System (TCS) and Battery Command Post (BCP) program. The employees of enVention have decades of experience developing technologies used by the U.S. Air and Missile defense community and its Allies across the globe. Since its inception, the company has won multiple national and local awards while expanding to support several prominent DoD programs with a host of products and services. The company's corporate culture strongly focuses on delivering innovative technologies to its customers and end users. One of their corporate values is "We do it right because we're part of the fight" - a testament to the motivation driving their teams. To learn more, visit .

