National Bank Of Iraq (NBI) Joins Myaccount Initiative

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) The KRG announced that the National Bank of Iraq (NBI) has formally joined the 'My Account' financial inclusion initiative, bringing the number of participating banks to five: Ashur, BBAC, Cihan, NBI, and RT.

This is part of efforts to provide beneficiaries with more banking choices, products, and services and foster healthy competition in the financial services sector. The KRG will continue to provide clear visibility on banking fees and offerings.

The KRG expects the partnership with NBI and the participating banks to grow as digital payments emerge next year for the benefits of citizens. Other banks are also expected to join in the near future.

(Source: KRG)

