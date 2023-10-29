               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Announces New Defense Packages For Ukraine, Development Of Relations With EU


10/29/2023 7:15:04 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) New defense packages for Ukraine are expected in November and December, and relations with the European Union will continue to develop.

“In general, this November and December are set to be significant for Ukraine. This includes new defense packages and the development of our relations with the European Union,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address .

As noted, Ukraine is preparing for several international events.

Read also: Zelensky, Sun ak discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defenses

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for yet another package of security assistance, which includes IRIS-T system, missiles for air defense systems, artillery rounds, radars.

