Rottweiler To Pit Bull-7 Dog Breeds Banned In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A few states of India have imposed restrictions or bans on specific dog breeds due to concerns related to aggression or potential danger to public safety. Here are seven dog breeds that have reportedly

faced restrictions or bans in India.

Here are seven dog breeds that have reportedly

faced restrictions or bans in India.

A large and powerful breed, the Japanese Tosa is among the banned breeds in India.

This breed, known for its muscular build and protective instincts, has faced restrictions in some areas.

Due to their size and protective nature, Bullmastiffs have been subject to restrictions in some places.

Known for their strength and hunting abilities, Dogo Argentinos have been restricted in several locations.

This breed is powerful and robust, which has led to restrictions in certain regions.

Rottweilers, known for their strength and protective instincts, have faced restrictions in some areas due to concerns about their behaviour.

This breed is often restricted due to its muscular build and perceived aggressive tendencies.