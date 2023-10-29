UN Official Applauds Kuwait's Great Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Nasser Al-Khamri (Interview)

KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General representative in Kuwait Ghada Al-Taher applauded Kuwait's humantitarian efforts and its prominent role in resolving conflicts, a policy globally appreciated.

In an interview with KUNA on Sunday, Al-Taher said that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah are following in the footsteps of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the humanitarian field.

Kuwait had always been a pioneer in easing the suffering of people in need around the world, as well as supporting infrastructure development, especially in hospitals and schools, she noted.

The establishing of Kuwait Arab Economic Development (KFAED) on 31 December 1961, prior to joining the UN on 15 May 1963, shows the importance of development of countries in need, she said. Kuwait is fully committed to achieving the goals of its 2035 vision, and is an active member in the UN community, she added.

Kuwait plays an importanct role in resolving conflicts and brokering talks to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and around the world, said Al-Taher. In this context, she spoke of the three donors conferences Kuwait hosted for Syria, the Yemeni talks in 2016 and the country's efforts in ending the Gulf crisis.

The UN official congratulated Kuwait on receiving the UN Human Rights Council membership for 2024-2026. The current situation in the region poses a new challenge for the council's member-countries to resolve the issue and protect human rights, she said.

As for Kuwait's humanitarian work, Al-Taher underlined the country's historic efforts in the field, noting the Kuwaiti humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip is still continuous, while Kuwait had also previously sent aid to Libya, in the after math of Hurricane Danielle, she added.

Meanwhile, she noted that the UN organizations play a huge role in the face of natural disasters' impact. They deliver urgent humanitarian aid to those affected, provide shelter and tents, medical aid and reuniting families after natural disasters.

As for the Israeli occupation force's military operations against Gaza Strip since October 7, the official said that about two million people are living under siege, lacking electricity, water and food. She added that hospitals went out of service and the UN lost 29 employees as a result of the Israeli attacks.

The UN demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the release of prisoners and these demands are unnegotiable, Al-Taher said, adding that the killing of children and women in Gaza is a violation of the international law.

Al-Taher had been working in the humanitarian and development field with different organization since 1996. She dealt with important files including, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Nigeria and other zones of conflicts. (end)

