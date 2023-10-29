Boston Framers Builds A Rooftop Deck On A 200

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Boston Framers is a Boston-based full-service construction company that provides services related to home renovation, home design, and remodeling. This construction company has been in the industry since 2008 and delivers top-notch service with each home improvement project. It has become one of the most trusted names in the greater Boston area.

Recently the company built a rooftop deck on the third floor of a 200-year-old historical home. The outstanding result left the customer impressed with the dedication and expertise shown by the team at Boston Framers.

The project was for a condo in Walpole, MA and included a 16'x16' flat rubber roof with a beautiful view of the property. However, the unique challenge was that the third-floor space lacked railings which created a safety hazard.

It was challenging to build a rooftop deck that matched the rest of the condo's historical structure while resolving the safety issue. The condo was constructed in a historical house which was built in 1830. On the third floor, there was a rubber floor that had no railings to keep a person or a pet from falling over the side. This 16'x16' area was usable, and a perfect spot for a rooftop deck. However, another concern the owner had was with the structure's ability to hold the weight of a deck.

The 200-year-old home had narrow access to get to the building site. On top of that, the deck design also required approval from the neighbors and the town.

Managing every aspect of the project, Boston Framers and its team of professionals delivered a solution that included replacing the rubber roof and installing TimberTech decking, railings, and privacy walls.

As a result, the condo received a beautiful structurally sound rooftop deck. Not only was the construction of high quality, but the design of the deck also matched the 1800's exterior, fitting perfectly with the 200-year-old architecture. The finished project provided privacy without sacrificing style.

The owner of the condo and a Boston Framers' satisfied customer said, "Building a rooftop deck on a 200-year-old house needed to ensure the sturdiness of the historical structure while also keeping the design in line with the exterior 1800s style. Boston Framers delivered on every aspect. My deck is a gorgeous outdoor space with a view. I couldn't be happier."

The project team at Boston Framers, led by Ruy Barbosa, managed every step, starting with developing the design, ensuring the stability of the structure, and choosing building materials. As a result, the owner has a rooftop deck that is low maintenance, sturdy, and safe. Learn about more success stories and get all the information at: Boston Framers construction .