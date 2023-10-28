Azerbaijan's Folklore Institute Embarks On Cooperation With Kirkuk Culture Association

Chairman of the Kirkuk Culture Association, and Iraqi-Turkmen
Journalists Union, the well-known researcher and writer Shamseddin
Kuzechi has visited the Folklore Institute of Azerbaijan National
Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the importance of
cooperation in order to ensure joint research between folklore
scholars of both countries.
The Institute of Folklore and the Kirkuk Cultural Association
signed a cooperation agreement providing for the building up and
strengthening mutual scientific and cultural cooperation, as well
as creating new opportunities for collaborative activities to
acquire, publish and research Iraqi-Turkmen folklore. The agreement
was inked by Director General of the Folklore Institute,
academician Mukhtar Kazımoglu Imanov and Chairman of the Kirkuk
Culture Association Shamseddin Kuzechi.
Following the meeting, Shamseddin Kuzechi donated some of his
books to the Institute of Folklore.