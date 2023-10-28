Azerbaijan's Folklore Institute Embarks On Cooperation With Kirkuk Culture Association

Chairman of the Kirkuk Culture Association, and Iraqi-Turkmen Journalists Union, the well-known researcher and writer Shamseddin Kuzechi has visited the Folklore Institute of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the importance of cooperation in order to ensure joint research between folklore scholars of both countries.

The Institute of Folklore and the Kirkuk Cultural Association signed a cooperation agreement providing for the building up and strengthening mutual scientific and cultural cooperation, as well as creating new opportunities for collaborative activities to acquire, publish and research Iraqi-Turkmen folklore. The agreement was inked by Director General of the Folklore Institute, academician Mukhtar Kazımoglu Imanov and Chairman of the Kirkuk Culture Association Shamseddin Kuzechi.

Following the meeting, Shamseddin Kuzechi donated some of his books to the Institute of Folklore.