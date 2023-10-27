Azerbaijani President Makes Phone Call To President Of UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev made a phone call to President of the United Arab Emirates
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azernews reports.
During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed bilateral
relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, and had
a broad exchange of views on the prospects for development of
cooperation between the two countries in various fields to the
benefit of the two peoples. In this regard, the two discussed
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE in the fields of
investments, expansion of economic and trade relations, cooperation
in renewable energy, tourism and other areas.
President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the
construction of the Garadagh Solar PV Plant by Masdar company of
the United Arab Emirates in Azerbaijan, which was inaugurated
yesterday. The head of state emphasized that the 230 MW Garadagh
Solar PV Plant is the largest solar power plant in the region and
the first renewable energy plant built with foreign investment in
Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev described the participation of
four ministers and a large delegation of the United Arab Emirates
in this event as an example of friendship and partnership between
our countries.
The Azerbaijani President congratulated the President of the
United Arab Emirates on the occasion of his country's hosting the
UN Climate Change Conference – COP 28, describing it as an example
of the United Arab Emirates' contribution to global efforts to
achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and protect the
environment.
The heads of state discussed cooperation between the two
countries, as well as within international organizations, including
the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned
Movement and other institutions.
MENAFN27102023000195011045ID1107320625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.